New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after catching a pass during an NFL football minicamp practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WHDH) — Two star wide receivers in the National Football League are coming together to learn about the challenges and inequalities that Black and Jewish communities face.

New England Patriots player Julian Edelman reached out to Philadelphia Eagles player DeSean Jackson on social media Thursday to invite him to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. after Jackson recently shared a series of anti-Semitic Instagram posts.

“I know he said some ugly things but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” said Edelman, who identifies as Jewish.

He added that along with their visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, Jackson could take him to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and then they could have “uncomfortable conversations” about the challenges their communities face.

Edelman took to Twitter Friday morning to say he had spoke with Jackson the night prior and that they are now “making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together.”

Jackson issued an apology after receiving backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts over the weekend.

DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night. We're making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.

✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿@DeSeanJackson10 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 10, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)