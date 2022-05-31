BOSTON (WHDH) - While the Celtics’ current roster does not boast any Finals experience, one member of the team’s traveling party has been with Boston on the games’ greatest stage before.

Cedric Maxwell, 1981 NBA Finals MVP and current Celtics radio broadcaster, gave a simple piece of advice to the current Celtics two days before their Game 1 matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Just win.

“Enjoy the moment just because you don’t know when you’ll be here again. Dan Marino, the great football player, one time he got to the Super Bowl early in his career and never made it back again,” said Maxwell “So enjoy this moment and cash in.”

The Celtics enter Thursday’s game boasting the league’s first-ranked defense while the Warriors tout a high-powered offensive featuring two of the NBA’s top-20 leaders in three-pointers made in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Despite the difficult task ahead, don’t expect Maxwell to be giving any advice related to X’s and O’s.

“What I normally say is nothing because I’m older,” said Maxwell through a wry smile. “As a dad kids don’t listen to you.”

