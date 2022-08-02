BOSTON (WHDH) - With hours left before the MLB trade deadline Tuesday, the Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres, along with two minor leaguers in exchange for pitcher Jay Groome.

The Red Sox officially announced the transaction Tuesday evening. In addition to Hosmer, Boston will receive minor league infielder Max Ferguson and minor league outfielder Corey Rosier, along with cash considerations. Left-handed pitcher Jay Groome was sent to San Diego in exchange, after going 4-5 with a 3.59 ERA in Boston’s minor league system.

The Padres had been looking to offload the 32-year-old and clear some salary space in order to acquire Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, according to reports.

San Diego apparently tried to move Hosmer to Washington, but the deal was nixed due to a no-trade clause in the All-Star’s contract.

The four-time Gold Glove winner is now Boston-bound, having batted an average of .272 with eight homeruns and 40 RBI’s this season.

