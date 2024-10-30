BOSTON (AP) — Samuel Ersson stopped 23 shots, Tyson Foerster broke a scoreless tie early in the second period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Joel Farabee added an empty-net goal with 24 seconds remaining and the Flyers won in Boston for the first time since a 3-2 victory on April 5, 2021.

Ersson got his sixth career shutout and first this season. He survived a scare about five minutes into the third period when the puck got behind him after glancing off his skate. But he flopped backward on top of it and kept it from crossing the line.

Takeaways

Flyers: After stumbling to a 2-6-1 start and allowing an average of 4.22 goals per game, Philadelphia came up with its best defensive effort of the season. The Flyers shut down a five-on-three power play early in the first period and held Boston to three shots on goal in the third.

Bruins: Had no answer for the Flyers despite outshooting them 21-12 through the first two periods. Boston was shut out for the second time in four games, also getting blanked by Nashville 4-0 on Oct. 22.

Boston’s Joonas Korpisalo had 17 saves.

Key moment

With Philadelphia defenseman Jamie Drysdale down on the ice after blocking a shot that left him in too much pain to get back to his skates in front of his own net, Ersson made three saves — two on David Pastrnak — before the whistle finally blew 4:08 into the second and Drysdale was able to get back to the bench. Foerster scored 1:24 later.

Key stat

Despite getting outshot 23-19, the Flyers dominated in the faceoff circle and finished with a 30-21 advantage.

Up next

The Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night while the Flyers are back at home against the St. Louis Blues.

