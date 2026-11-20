FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye suffered a fractured right fibula in the team’s game against the Detroit Lions in Germany Sunday, and is expected to miss most, if not the rest of the regular season, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that Maye will not need surgery as tests revealed no additional ligament damage, and could return toward the end of the season or during the Patriots’ potential playoff run.

Quarterback Tommy Devito will take over in the short term, with seventh-round pick Behren Morton elevating to the backup role.

Maye sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Patriots 35-10 loss against the Lions when he was sacked by defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson also reportedly tore his ACL on the play, and will miss the rest of the season.

Maye’s injury is the latest in a season where the Pats have been bitten by the injury bug. ESPN also reports Wide Receiver AJ Brown will be out multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered following his second and final catch against the Lions. Brown has only appeared in four games this season. He went down in the season opener with a high ankle sprain that led to a stint on Injured Reserved, and was also sidelined in weeks eight and nine because of ankle and knee ailments.

The Patriots (5-5) have a bye week this week, but will return to action in week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-8).

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