BOSTON (WHDH) - According to reports from ESPN, former Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor of the team after his ownership group sold it’s stake in the team earlier this year.

The move means Grousbeck will give up his final hold on the team.

Grousbeck’s family bought the team in 2002 and was originally asked to remain in his role for the next three seasons by new team owner Bill Chisholm.

Chisholm agreed to a deal to purchase the team in March.

The Celtics won two NBA titles during the Grousbeck family’s ownership.

