Boston Celtics star player Jaylen Brown has agreed to a supermax contract extension with the team that will span five years and total $304 million, the richest deal in NBA history, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported that, per Brown’s agent Jason Glushon, the Celtics were still finalizing “the remaining elements of the historic deal” that beats the previous record set when Nikola Jokic reached a $276 million deal with the Denver Nuggets.

