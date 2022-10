FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - ESPN is reporting that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to be ready to play ahead of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Sources said Jones’s last hurdle is to be cleared in practice.

Jones hasn’t played since sustaining a high ankle injury in a Sept. 25 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

