FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans will not suffer another week of uncertainty when it comes to the quarterback situation, with new reports stating Mac Jones is set to play against the New York Jets.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates is reporting that Jones took 90% of the snaps at Monday’s practice – the first drills since New England’s 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Breaking news for Week 8: Patriots QB Mac Jones took about 90% of the first teams reps in practice today and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/Gc2js6YabK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2022

Yates said Jones will start against the Jets going into Week 8, according to his sources.

The Patriots’ 2021 first-round draft pick started briefly on Monday against the Bears, coming back after suffering a high ankle sprain in September that left him on the injured list for weeks.

The 2nd year quarterback went 3-6, throwing for 13 yards and an interception before being replaced by Bailey Zappe as part of a planned rotation. Jones was reportedly supposed to return in the second half against Chicago, but stayed out as the game’s score got out of control.

During Monday’s game, Zappe went 5-of-6 for 109 yards in the first half, before throwing two interceptions in the second, completing 14 of 22 passes overall.

