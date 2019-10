New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reports.

Adam Schefter posted on Twitter that Bennett was traded to Dallas for a 7th-round pick that can go to a 6th-round pick in 2021.

No additional information has been released.

New England is trading DE Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for 7th-round pick that can go to a 6th-round pick in 2021, league sources tell @Schultz_Report and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2019

