ESPN: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon reinstated

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Football League is reinstating Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, ESPN reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on Twitter that Gordon is now eligible to return to New England and the Patriots offense is getting the boost it needed.

Gordon was suspended in December 2018 for violating terms of his reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy, missing the Patriots’ final two regular-season games and all three playoff games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says “We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally. Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”

Schefter reports that Gordon may attend, but may not play in the preseason game on Aug. 22 but is ready to go for the regular season.

