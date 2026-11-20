According to ESPN, Patriots QB Drake Maye has a fractured right fibula but won’t need surgery. However, reports say the injury could sideline him for most of the regular season, if not all.

Maye suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Pats game in Germany on November 15 after he was sacked by Aidan Hutchinson.

Maye’s injury is just the latest in a season where the Pats have been bitten by the injury bug.

The Patriots, 5-5, have a bye week this week, but will return to action in week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are 1-8.