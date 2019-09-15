ESPN: Pats wide receiver Antonio Brown will play in game against Miami

MIAMI (WHDH) - New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, according to reports.

Adam Schefter, of ESPN, tweeted around 10 a.m. on Sunday that Brown will play in his first game with the Patriots in Miami.

The post read, “No surprise to anyone after he went through the week of practice, but Patriots’ WR Antonio Brown will play today vs. Miami.”

Ahead of their match up with Miami, it was a week of uncertainty and questions for Bill Belichick and the Patriots with most of the focus on the scandal surrounding Brown.

Brown’s former trainer filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions, including one rape.

Quarterback Tom Brady praised Brown for his hard work in a short period of time after only participating in three practices this week.

“A lot of new players trying to get up to speed there is a lot to learn and coming in this time of year is challenging,” Brady said. “You know he is a very productive receiver he’s done a lot of things in the league and is a great player over a long period of time.”

There is no denying all of the talent Brown brings to the game and his teammates recognize that.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman said, “The dude is an absolute stud and a good football player and raises the level of everyone out there.”

Kick-off begins at 1 p.m. in Miami.

