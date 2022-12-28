BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are adding right-hander Corey Kluber to their pitching rotation, according to reports.

Citing sources familiar with the deal, ESPN’s Jeff Passan said on Wednesday that Kluber and Boston reached an agreement on a one-year contract, with a club option for 2024.

Right-hander Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2022

Currently residing in Winchester, Mass., the two-time AL Cy Young Award Winner will join Boston after a season with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he went 10-10 in 2022 with a 4.34 ERA.

The stint in Florida came after a season with the Yankees in 2021, where he went 5-3, pitching a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers, who he previously spent the 2020 season with.

Before that, Kluber was a longtime staple for the Cleveland Guardians, pitching for nine seasons where he collected his two Cy Young awards (’14 and ’17) and logged 20 wins in 2018.

He now comes to the Red Sox following the departures of both Nathan Eovaldi, who joined the Rangers on a multiyear deal, and Rich Hill, who reportedly went to the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to ESPN.

