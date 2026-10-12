FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots dominant 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday seemingly put any recent criticism of Quarterback Drake Maye to bed for now, and fans inside Gillette Stadium said his performance electrified the atmosphere.

South Carolina natives Grayson Mann and Ben Delillo have shared a love for the Patriots for years, and on Sunday, the lifelong friends brought their fandom to Foxboro where the team gave them quite a show in return.

“It’s everything you could hope for,” Delillo said. “There’s nothing worse than flying up for a loss. Then them coming out here like that playing like that – it was a lot of fun.”

“It was loud, insane. It was everything you want in the atmosphere,” Mann said.

The atmosphere was carried by Maye, who appears to have shaken off some early season demons to put up another stellar performance. Maye had 374 passing yards, four touchdowns through the air, and one rushing touchdown en route to a big win over the Raiders, who were 3-1 coming into the game.

“He looked a lot more like how he should be playing, compared to how he’s been playing,” said Ryan Grey, a young Patriots fan.

The Patriots are now 3-2 as they head into week six, but the good vibes surrounding the team have fans thinking big.

“It feels like a little bit of the same thing as last year, of this team could go on a run now,” Mann said.

“I think they have a chance to get to Super Bowl again,” said Sean Weir, a Patriots fan.

The Patriots take on the New York Jets at home next Sunday at 1 p.m.

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