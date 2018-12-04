Ex-NFL player Browner sentenced in attempted murder case

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has been sentenced to eight years in prison for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her Southern California home.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says Browner was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder as part of a deal with prosecutors. The 34-year-old also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child.

The judge ordered Browner to stay away from the victim and her two children for 10 years.

Browner, who won Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, was arrested in July.

Investigators said Browner broke into the apartment, chased and dragged the woman and then tried to smother her in a carpet.

