Exclusive 7News/Emerson College poll: Biden voters rooting for Chiefs, Trump supporters back Bucs

While a majority of people polled by Emerson College and 7News think the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl, the percentages of people rooting for the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fairly close — and seem to correlate with support for 2020’s presidential candidates.

In the exclusive 7News/Emerson College poll of more than 1,400 people, 60 percent said they think the Chiefs will come out on top, with 40 percent saying the Buccaneers will win. But 33 percent said they were rooting for the Chiefs, compared to 29 percent for the Bucs.

And support for President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump seems to align with rooting interests, the poll found. The Chiefs had more Biden fans, with 57 percent of those cheering for the Chiefs saying they voted for Biden compared to 37 percent who voted for Donald Trump.

And the numbers were reversed for Tampa — 57 percent of Bucs fans polled said they voted for Trump, as opposed to 36 percent who voted for Biden.

And the reason for those numbers could be tied to a certain quarterback, according to pollster Spencer Kimball.

“I think Donald Trump and Tom Brady … Brady has been latched onto Donald Trump and that’s playing out… who they’re rooting for in this game,” Kimball said.

