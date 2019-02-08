Extreme speed skaters take over Fenway as Crashed Ice gets underway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Bull Crashed Ice Boston got underway Friday night with skaters whipping around an elevated ice track along the outfield and first-base line at Fenway Park.

The course took the skaters from right field, into the infield, and around the horn, ending near home plate, leaving those in attendance in awe.

“I’m thinking we could do anything on ice, but I don’t think we could do this,” said one man.

This unique extreme sport is called: “Ice Cross Downhill,” a mix between speed skating, downhill skiing, and a bit of NASCAR, with fans cheering after every wipeout.

The start dwarfs the Green Monster, almost double the height. It has kids wondering if they could do something this crazy.

“It would be really hard but I’d try it,” one boy said.

So how do you even prepare for an event like this? 7News asked the younger brother of one of the competitors from Sweden.

“In-line and he plays hockey with me, so it’s a lot of skating there,” he said.

This one-of-a-kind event brought people to Fenway, even in the middle of winter, where athletes, once again, are sliding into home.

The event continues on Saturday.

