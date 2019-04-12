The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation after a drone was spotted flying over Fenway Park during Thursday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

During the late innings of the game, a drone could be seen hovering over the ballpark.

Red Sox officials reported the sighting to the Boston Police Department.

Flying drones in or around stadiums is prohibited starting one hour before and ending one hour after the scheduled game and is prohibited within a radius of three nautical miles of the stadium, according to the FAA.

Violating this law could result in FAA civil penalties up to $32,666 and criminal fines of up to $250,000 and/or imprisonment for up to three years.

