Facebook documentary, ‘Tom vs Time,’ releases first episode

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The first episode of a documentary that stars Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been released on Facebook.

The documentary series, called “Tom vs. Time,” offers a behind-the-scenes look at Brady during his unprecedented success during his age-40 season.

Brady, the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history, talks about his preparation, his mental toughness, and offers glimpses into his personal life including his children, his Super Bowl rings, his training, and even his suspension letter from the league, which he kept.

The documentary starts at Super Bowl LI, documenting the struggles and subsequent rally that helped Brady win his fifth Super bowl title, the brief moments of celebration, and the drive to repeat this season — a goal that, as Patriots fans know, is only one game away.

The documentary also offers a look into his work with controversial trainer Alex Guerrero.

You can watch the first episode here.

