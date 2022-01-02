VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko and Tyler Bertram scored 20 points apiece as Binghamton turned back UMass Lowell 68-63 in an America East Conference opener on Sunday.

The 20 points were a season high for Falko, who made 9 of 10 free throws. Kellen Amos had 12 points for the Bearcats (4-6, 1-0). Christian Hinckson added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Kalil Thomas scored a career-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the River Hawks (8-5). Ayinde Hikim added 13 points.

