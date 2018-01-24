Famous Pats and Eagles fans pick sides for Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and both teams have some celebrities cheering them on.

For the Patriots, some of their biggest fans include Dorchester’s Mark Wahlberg and Cambridge’s Matt Damon. Sudbury’s Chris Evans is also a huge fan and attended last year’s Super Bowl, tweeting a video of him celebrating the Patriots’ big win:

The Eagles also have some fans in their corner. Bradley Cooper, who is from Philadelphia, is a proud Eagles fan. Other Pennsylvania natives supporting the Eagles include Will Smith and Tina Fey. Pink, who is from Doylestown, will be singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and celebrated on Twitter when she learned she would be singing for the Eagles:

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)