BOSTON (WHDH) - A fan allegedly assaulted a police officer at TD Garden as the Boston Celtics faced off against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Boston police officers met with security in Section 15 of the arena around 8:30 p.m. for a suspect who allegedly wanted to fight several other fans.

Security asked the officers to escort the suspect, identified as William Leite, 35, of North Oxford, out of the building but he refused to leave, saying he paid $40 for the ticket, according to Boston police.

Officers followed Leite, who allegedly yelled to them, “You are not strong enough to make me leave.”

Leite then shoved one of the officers in the face and a scuffle broke out as Leite went onto grab the officer by the wrist, police said.

Leite was taken into custody on charges of trespassing, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Another man, identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, was arrested at the end of the game for allegedly throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving.

He is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

