LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - One lucky Red Sox fan left Dodger Stadium with a one-of-a-kind souvenir after catching pitcher David Price’s hat as he celebrated the team’s World Series championship.

Price threw his 2018 World Series hat into the crowd following Boston’s 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cole Flashner, who was sitting behind the Red Sox dugout, caught the baseball cap.

Price says he threw his hat as a way of saying thanks to the fans.

“I appreciate those fans sticking around, rooting us on and I just wanted to give them a little piece of tonight,” he said.

Price pitched seven innings, allowing only three hits and one run.

