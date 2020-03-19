(WHDH) — Some New England Patriots fans are taking Tom Brady’s departure from the team better than others.

In a video posted to TikTok, William Carrasquilla thought twice about taking part in the social media trend of burning a player’s jersey after they leave a team.

Carrasquilla can be seen holding a lighter up to the six-time Super Bowl champion’s jersey before pulling it away and then celebrating Brady’s accomplishments.

He held up signs that read, “3 time MVP,” “28-3,” “Most wins all time,” “4 time Super Bowl MVP,” and “6 time Super Bowl CHAMP!”

Carrasquilla finished the video by adding that he’s sad to see Brady leave but is grateful for all that he did for the Patriots.

Brady announced Monday that he was taking his “football journey” elsewhere following 20 seasons with the Patriots.

He did not say what team he will be playing for during the 2020-2021 season, but reports indicate that he will be signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

