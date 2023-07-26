The New England Patriots are kicking off training camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday after a disappointing finish to the 2022 season saw the team watching the playoffs from home.

Prior tot the practice, Team Captain Matthew Slater echoed Head Coach Bill Belichik’s emphasis on execution at practice wil leading to better results on game day.

“Coach always says it, practice execution becomes game reality. So it’s going to start with us, being better in practice, being better in the meeting room, and then when the moment comes we have to execute,” Slater said. “I think the time for excuses is up. We’ve had enough excuses the last couple seasons and it’s time for us to put up or shut up.”

Gates open at 8 a.m. and training camp kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

Quarterback Mac Jones is expected to speak after practice.