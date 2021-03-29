Fans cheer on Boston Celtics at TD Garden for first time in more than a year

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics played in front of fans at the TD Garden for the first time in more than a year on Monday.

About 2,400 fans were allowed in the stands for the Celtics game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In an effort to keep people safe, The TD Garden has split its entrance based on seating and fans are required to show their tickets from their phones.

The Garden’s app will allow them to order food and drinks right to their seats.

“To be here on the first day they allow us back to see a Celtics game — I can’t really explain it. It’s just ecstatic,” C’s fan Mark Plouffe said.

Players hoped the home crowd will give them a boost but unfortunately came up short. The Pelicans beating the Celtics 115 to 109.

“We have our fans coming in and it’s time for us to go out there and play Celtics basketball and make this run,” Marcus Smart said.

Guard Payton Pritchard added, “We have a big home stretch coming up so for us it’s just each and every game, building on that momentum and winning and making something happen.”

When asked if the loss soured their experience at all, one fan said not a bit. The C’s will bounce back.

The Bruins were the first Boston team to welcome back fans last week.

