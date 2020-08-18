Fans confident in Celtics, but hope Hayward returns soon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fans said they were still confident of victory in the playoffs after an injury to Gordon Hayward, but said they wanted to see the forward back in order to win the NBA championship.

Hayward is expected to be out for four weeks after a severe ankle sprain in Monday’s Game 1 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans said the Celtics should be able to handle the 76ers without Hayward, but hope he returns as they move deeper into the playoffs.

“They looked pretty good, I felt strongly for them,” one fan said of Monday’s game. “I feel like if they really want to make it, Gordon might have to be in.”

