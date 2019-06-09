Fans keep faith Bruins can bring series back to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nerves are high for fans who will be watching tonight’s do-or-die Stanley Cup game, but fans have been through this before and have faith the Bruins can win and bring the series back to Boston on Wednesday night.

After a day at Fenway Park, fans are shifting gears from the Red Sox to the Bruins.

“We are nervous about tonight,” said a fan. “We know Chara is going to step up, we know the team is going to step up but I am nervous, St. Louis is a tough, dirty team.”

Fans are filled with mixed emotions ahead of a must-win game six.

“We totally need to win tonight and we are planning to win, that’s not a question,” said Susie Mallon, who is confident about game 6.

Win or go home is not a new position to be in for the Bruins. In round one of this year’s playoffs, the Bruins were down 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs before winning the series in seven games.

Fans noted how experience speaks volumes which is why they are confident they will see the Bruins in Boston for game seven.

“They are going to win, they are a good road team,” said Eric Hatt, a Bruins fan. “They are going to bring it back, they are the better team.”

Game six of the Stanley Cup final between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues will be at 8 p.m. tonight on NBC.

