FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots kicked off training camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday after a disappointing finish to the 2022 season saw the team watching the playoffs from home.

After his own forgettable sophomore season, Quarterback Mac Jones is entering training camp determined to prove he and the Patriots offense are better than last year’s results.

“For me, it’s just a lot of listening and taking everything in and really just working hard,” Jones said.

“Just trying to be the best version of me,” he continued. “I hope my teammates can see that I’m going to just grind it out and hopefully I can bring a lot of people along with me.”

Jones is more comfortable even though he’s led by his third offensive coordinator in three years, Bill O’Brien.

Despite a reported rift with coach Bill Belichick, Jones also said their relationship is good.

“I think the biggest thing that we all talked about is just having a fresh start,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of learning experiences from last year that we’ve talked about and this year it’s all about just working together.”

Working together is the plan as the Patriots wipe the slate clean from 2022, which marked their second season in three years where they missed the playoffs.

Now, the Patriots are expecting a big turn around led by Belichick.

“Bill has been here before,” said Patriots Offensive Lineman Trent Brown. “I think he’s bringing an attitude. He’s bringing that back.”

Brown said fans “can expect to see traditional Patriot football” this year.

—

WATCH: Fans excited as Patriots kick off training camp

—

Gathered in Foxboro, fans were excited on Wednesday.

“These are the greatest fans on Planet Earth,” said fan Rashod Savage. “You have the greatest organization by the greatest owner by the greatest coach. How can you beat that?”

People lined up bright and early for training camp, with at least one dedicated father and son duo getting in line at 1:30 a.m.

“It’s really just something we love to do, see the team,” said Domanik Streeter. “We’re big football fans and it’s time we get to spend together.”

One other family drove all the way from Maryland to see wife receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Other die-hards said coming out to Gillette during this time of year always makes them excited for the fall.

“I’m really hoping for the playoffs,” said fan Julian Davila. “I’m hoping for big strides from Mac Jones. I’m hoping for really big strides from the entire offense with Bill O’Brien coming in.”

The Patriots are scheduled to kick off their regular season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)