FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Drake Maye had some real highlights in the Pats wild card win over the Chargers. He also had some uncharacteristic lowlights.

In addition to passing for one touchdown and leading the team in rushing, Maye turned over the ball twice, one by interception and once by fumble.

“I think he’s going to do better. I definitely think he’s going to do better,” Jim Medeiors said, Patriots fan.

“Do you think it was kind of first playoff game jitters?”

“Yeah, I think that was part of it. First game jitters,” Medeiors said.

Fans are confident Maye’s second playoff game will be his best yet.

“I think he can do it. Yeah, maybe a little bit of jitters but he has what it takes, He can make it happen,” Darya Rahimi said, Patriots fan.

Anything with Drake Maye’s name on it continues to fly off the shelves at the pro shop. Ben Lemos is wearing the jersey but couldn’t resist buying the T-shirt.

“I’ve got the Drake Made for MVP obviously,” Lemos said. “You have to go with Drake Maybe anytime any day.”

The Chargers defense may have had something to do with Maye’s less than MVP day, and the Texans defense may be even tougher, but fans have faith the Pats QB has what it takes to return to top form.

“Granted, the next game is his time to prove it and I’m sure will I have full faith in that,” Lemos said.

