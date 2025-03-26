FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the top targets in football is headed to Foxboro.

Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs reportedly signed a three year, $69M contract with the New England Patriots.

Pats fans say it’s an exciting, welcomed change.

“I’m happy about it,” said Patriots fan Ben Kunnfer. “Finally spent some money on a wide receiver, but he’s a little bit old and kinda coming off the injury… Time will really tell.”

“I’m positive, I’m hoping this is the year they have that uptick and they can start doing better, and hopefully with more guys like him, they can make it happen,” said Patriots fan Dylan Burke.

“I think he’s going to be a huge impact on Drake Maye, because he doesn’t have anybody like that right now and I think that’s going to be huge for us,” said Jonny Caron.

When healthy, there’s little doubt of Diggs’ ability on the field.

Among active players, he ranks inside the top 10 in most receiving categories, including receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

“I’m very excited, hopefully we can make the playoffs this year, maybe even get a Super Bowl,” said Caron.

Diggs is entering his twelfth year in the NFL. Many are questioning if he can come back from his ACL injury to play with the same success he’s had in the past.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)