Fans respect Rask’s decision to opt out, have high hopes for Bruins going forward

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins fans said they were surprised by Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask’s decision to opt out of the season two games into the playoffs, but said they respected his choice and still thought the team would do well going forward.

“At the end of the day, you know, he’s going to do what’s right for his family,” said fan Ryan Glover.

After Rask left before Saturday’s game, Jaroslav Halak came in to mind the net and the Bruins beat the Hurricanes 3-1 to take a 2-1 series lead. Bruins fan James Winn said he was pleased with Halak’s performance.

“I’m actually happy, if the goalie’s head isn’t really in the game then I think we should have another goalie play and Halak played great today so I’m really happy about that,” Winn said. “Personally I think Halak is getting a great chance to prove himself so we’ll see where it goes, and I’m feeling pretty good about the series overall.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)