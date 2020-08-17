Fans saddened by crowdless postseason games for Celtics, Bruins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cheering on the Bruins and Celtics in the postseason is not unusual for Boston fans, but doing so without being in the Garden is upsetting, they said.

The area by the TD Garden, normally full of fans and passers-by, is mostly deserted as the teams play games with no fans in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s empty, it’s really sad,” one fan said. “Every day I go through it I say it’s like a ghost town.”

And pumped-in crowd noise for big plays isn’t the same, one fan said.

“You see people score goals and it’s terrible, it really is,” he said. “I make more noise in my house than what’s going on there.”

