GREEN BAY, WI (WHDH) — Green Bay Packers fans gathered at Lambeau Field Monday morning to shovel some snow.
About 600 people were called to the stadium.
The Packers want a snow-free stadium ahead of their Saturday home game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Shovelers have to be at least 18 years old and will be paid $10 an hour.
The team even provided their own shovels.
