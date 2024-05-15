LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Professional Women’s Hockey Team is headed to the championship series in an overtime win against Montreal Tuesday night.

The pro team, which is in the midst of their first ever season, won 3-2, their fifth consecutive victory. They came back from a 2-0 deficit, with Susanna Tapani netting the game winner.

Fans erupted with excitement Tuesday night following the win in Lowell.

“We won, the Bruins won — hockey is alive in Boston,” fan Karla Hiler said. “This was awesome. When I was a kid, I wanted to play hockey. Girls weren’t allowed to play hockey when I was a kid. This is my dream. This is everything.”

Young girls who play hockey spoke about what the support for women’s sports means to them.

“I think it’s really cool, because my whole life, I’ve always watched hockey and now I get to see women play it too,” PWHL Montreal fan Phoebe Fortuna said.

Charlotte Kieley, a young PWHL Boston fan, expressed her enthusiasm about the new women’s league.

“I’m just kind of proud that women get their own league instead of just watching boys all the time,” she said.

Boston will soon play for the inaugural Walter Cup against either Minnesota or Toronto.

