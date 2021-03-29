Fans to cheer on Boston Celtics at TD Garden for first time in more than a year

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics are getting ready to play in front of fans at the TD Garden for the first time in more than a year.

About 2,400 fans will be allowed in the stands for the Celtics game against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday.

Players say they’re hoping the home crowd will give them a boost.

“We have our fans coming in and it’s time for us to go out there and play Celtics basketball and make this run,” Marcus Smart said.

Guard Payton Pritchard added, “We have a big home stretch coming up so for us it’s just each and every game, building on that momentum and winning and making something happen.”

The Bruins were the first Boston team to welcome back fans last week.

