(WHDH) — Super Bowl weekend will not just be full of football, but also full of food!

The National Chicken Council projects that people will eat more than 1.3 billion chicken wings over the weekend.

If you lined up all those wings, it would stretch from Philadelphia to Gillette Stadium, along Interstate 95, 250 times.

That’s enough to put 625 wings on every seat in all 32 NFL stadiums.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)