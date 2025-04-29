BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fans are hoping the team seals the deal tonight against the Orlando Magic to advance to the conference semifinals.

“I think it’s a win,” said C’s fan Chris Soldani. “Nice weather out, The Magic looked defeated coming off the floor the other night.”

The Celtics are fresh off a win in Orlando, extending their series lead 3-1.

Their game three loss is now a distant memory.

“It was an away game for the Celtics. The Magic are supposed to win at home. Your teams are supposed to win at home, so we got the job done on the road. We’re the best road team in the league and nothing has changed.”

If you’ve been to a game, you know Pattie’s signature call.

The Julliard grad turned merchandise saleswoman is never happy after a loss, but always thrilled for a homegame.

“More money,” said Pattie Almquist, who sells merchandise on Causeway. “We should have only four games, they shouldn’t be here tonight… They need to win tonight. I need a couple days off before we go into the next round.”

And like Pattie, the C’s are also looking to get some rest before the next round, something a win tonight would secure.

“Up three to one, we’re probably going to win tonight,” said a Celtics fan. “Move onto the second round, face whoever wins. Feeling good about tonight.”

“They love Boston and we love them,” said Celtics fan Barbara Corbin. “They work hard. They’re good people and they’re a great team. Go Celtics.”

Game five against Orlando begins at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at TD Garden.

