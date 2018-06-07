Fenway fans look to distract opposition with cell phone flashlights

BOSTON (WHDH) - A bright display provided a moment to remember at Fenway Park Wednesday night as an impromptu light show ingnited in the stands.

The constellation of cell phone flashlights wowed the Fenway faithful.

“It was electric,” said fan Steve Blanchette, who attended the game. “Lots of lights being lit up in the stadium. It was very nice!”

Blanchette said he was there in the 7th inning when the stadium lit up. Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes had just struck out a Detroit Tigers batter. And despite the novelty of the moment, the next batter wasn’t so enchanted by the sight.

“We don’t want anybody getting hurt,” said Carl Anderson, a Red Sox fan who expects to be in attendance on Thursday. “If it’s a hazard, sure, you can’t do that. But if it’s just an annoyance, I think I’m behind that.”

After all, Red Sox fans say psyching out batters is a time-honored tradition.

“It’s just part of the game,” Blanchette said. “Get in their head a little bit. Yeah, anything to get in the opponent’s head. Gotta beat the Tigers any way you can.”

Fans say that until there’s a rule about cell phone lights, they won’t rule them out.

“I’m gonna have my cell phone ready in case that opportunity happens again,” Anderson said.

