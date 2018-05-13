BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are opening Fenway Park to all moms in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The “Walk in the Park” event began at 9 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m., giving mothers and their families a free tour of the park every hour on the hour.

Visitors will get to walk around the warning track, sit inside the home and visitor’s dugout, take photos with Red Sox alumnus, and participate in other family activities.

Wally the Green Monster and his sister, Tessie, will be at the event, accompanied by a balloon artist, face painter, caricature artist, juggler, stilt walker and magician.

Ballpark concessions stands will be available at a discounted price.

Fans looking to enjoy the tour can enter the ballpark through Gate B/K, located near the corner of Van Ness and Ipswich Streets.

