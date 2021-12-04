AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Fernandes had 24 points as UMass topped Harvard 87-77 on Saturday.

T.J. Weeks Jr. added 21 points for the Minutemen. Fernandes hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added nine assists and seven rebounds. Weeks Jr. also had eight rebounds.

C.J. Kelly had 16 points and eight rebounds for UMass (6-3), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Rich Kelly added 10 points and six assists.

Chris Ledlum had 20 points for the Crimson (5-4). Noah Kirkwood added 16 points and six assists. Luka Sakota had 15 points.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)