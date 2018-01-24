MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — The Patriots and Eagles aren’t the only ones preparing for Super Bowl Sunday.

Crews inside the U.S. Bank Stadium have been working overtime to prepare for the big day.

The end zone’s are freshly painted, but there’s still much more to do to turn the Vikings’ home into a neutral field.

Meanwhile in Ohio, Wilson Sporting Goods is lacing up the official game balls.

Each of the footballs is stamped with the Super Bowl LII logo and made by hand.

