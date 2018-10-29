Fire up the Duck Boats! Officials announce details for Boston Red Sox World Series parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans went wild Sunday night after Boston clinched the World Series championship in Los Angeles. Now, they’re ready to celebrate with the team in Beantown.
Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday morning that a victory parade would take place Wednesday at 11 a.m.
“I want to congratulate Red Sox Nation for our ninth world championship here in Boston,” he said. “This is an all-time great team that we had. A lot of people enjoyed watching this team. Everybody contributed.”
The forecast for Wednesday looks promising with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 60 degrees.
A number of parking restrictions will be in place along the parade route, which will start on Landsdowne Street and end on New Sudbury Street.
The parking restrictions will start at 12 a.m. on Tuesday. Violators will be towed.
The MBTA will add extra service for fans. Passengers are asked to leave backpacks, coolers, strollers and other large items at home.
As many as a million people are expected to attend the celebration, which happens to fall on Halloween. Those who plan on wearing a costume will not be allowed to carry replica firearms.
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says public drinking will not be tolerated.
“We ask everyone to act responsibly and be respectful of the other revelers in the parade,” he said.
Both uniform and plain-clothes officers will line the route and monitor the crowd.
The Red Sox won their fourth World Series title in 15 seasons when they beat the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 5.
Parking on the following streets is prohibited on Tuesday and Wednesday:
Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich StreetVAN NESS STREET
Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock StreetJERSEY STREET
Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline AvenueIPSWICH STREET
Both sides, from Charlesgate East heading towards Fenway Park to Boylston Street (near CVS)
Parking on the following streets is prohibited on Wednesday:BROOKLINE AVENUE
Both sides, from Park Drive to Commonwealth AvenueDALTON STREET
Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston StreetBOYLSTON STREET
Both sides, from Park Drive to Ipswich Street
Both sides, from the Fenway (DCR) to Tremont Street
Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston StreetCLARENDON STREET
Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston StreetBERKELEY STREET
Both sides, from Saint James Avenue to Boylston StreetPROVIDENCE STREET
Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley StreetARLINGTON STREET
Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston StreetTREMONT STREET
Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge StreetWEST STREET
Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont StreetTEMPLE PLACE
Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont StreetBROMFIELD STREET
Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont StreetCAMBRIDGE STREET
Both sides, from Tremont Street to Blossom StreetBEACON STREET
Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street
Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Congress StreetCONGRESS STREET
Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State StreetSTATE STREET
Both sides, from Congress Street to Court StreetCOURT STREET
Both sides, from Tremont Street to Cambridge StreetNEW CHARDON STREET
Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)STANIFORD STREET
Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac StreetPLYMPTON STREET
Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue
Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany StreetCOLUMBUS AVENUE
Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park
