Football fans try out interactive NFL Experience in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Fans in Minneapolis are checking out the interactive NFL Experience in Minneapolis ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Patriots fans told 7News they were having fun. And they were not just from New England; 7News met up with Patriots fans at the NFL Experience from Minnesota and South Dakota.

“We’re just taking it all in, the beautiful U.S. Bank Stadium, everything this city has to offer,” said Shelly Haan, a Patriots fan from South Dakota.

The NFL Experience features games and autograph signings with NFL players. Fans can even pose for pictures with the Lombardi Trophy.

