NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Elijah Ford had a season-high 20 points as Wagner won its ninth straight game, defeating Merrimack 71-57 on Sunday.

Ford shot 9 for 11 from the floor.

Zaire Williams had 16 points for Wagner (12-2, 6-0 Northeast Conference). Alex Morales added 12 points and six rebounds. Will Martinez had 11 points.

Jordan Minor had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (8-12, 3-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Mikey Watkins added 14 points. Malik Edmead had 14 points.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)