Alexander Mogilny’s long wait for the Hockey Hall of Fame is over, as the high-scoring Russian winger was named Tuesday as part of the eight-member class of 2025.

Mogilny was joined by fellow former NHL players Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith as well as women’s hockey stars Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill. Mogilny had been eligible for election 16 previous year dating to 2009, passed over time after time until getting in on the 17th chance.

Thornton, Chara and Keith all got in in their first year of eligibility. Decker and Botterill going in at the same time adds another American and Canadian among women inducted.

Longtime Boston University coach Jack Parker and women’s coach Daniele Sauvageau were elected in the builders category. Sauvageau is currently general manager for Montreal in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)