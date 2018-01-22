Former Bruins star Marc Savard announces retirement

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Bruins star Marc Savard announced his retirement on Twitter Sunday.

Savard was a talented center who spent 13 seasons with the Bruins, Rangers, Flames and Atlanta Thrashers. But his career was cut short following several head injuries.

Savard had been unable to play since January of 2011 after a career-ending concussion.

“While I, unfortunately, haven’t been able to play since January 2011 after suffering a career-ending concussion, and with my NHL contract recently expiring, I’d like to officially announce my retirement from the National Hockey League,” Savard said in a statement. “I wish to thank the New York Rangers, the Calgary Flames, the Atlanta Thrashers and the Boston Bruins organizations for giving me the opportunity to play in the NHL for 13 incredible seasons.”

In 807 career games, Savard scored 207 goals and added 499 assists.

You can see his full statement below:

