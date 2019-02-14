(WHDH) — A former Major League Baseball MVP is looking for five people to help him find Bigfoot.

Jose Canseco, who played for several MLB teams including the Boston Red Sox, says those who are serious about finding Sasquatch can pay about $5,000 to help him do so.

“Come spend the day with me and my alien buddies. I’ll show you bigfoot and a real alien,” he tweeted.

Those interested can contact Morgan Management at 702-374-3735.

Come spend the day with me and my alien Buddies I'll show you Bigfoot and a real alien call Morgan at 702-374-3735 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 12, 2019

Last month, hunters shared a video on YouTube that showed what they claimed to be Bigfoot lurking in the mountains in Provo, Utah.

While the video does not show a closeup of the creature, a large, dark figure can be seen from a great distance away.

There have been multiple Bigfoot sighting in Provo in the past, according to the Daily Herald.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization compiles a list of reported sightings in the United States.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)