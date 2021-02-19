WINDERMERE, Fla. (WHDH) — Former professional baseball player Johnny Damon is facing a driving under the influence charge in Florida.

Windermere police arrested Damon Friday morning on charges of DUI and resisting an officer without violence, according Orange County jail records.

No additional information has been released.

Damon played with several teams during his Major League Baseball career, including the Boston Red Sox.

